Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’, which hit theatres on November 14, has locked its OTT release date. The Tamil fantasy action film directed by Siva features Suriya in dual roles and also boasts of the biggest war sequence in Indian cinema, featuring more than 10,000 people. As per the makers, the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes were done under international expertise.

Suriya plays two characters -- one of a tribesman and the other of a gun-wielding urban corporate guy dressed in a suit.

The film was praised for its raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale. The film, bankrolled by Studio Green and K E Gnanavel Raja features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.

It also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K S Ravikumar. The project between Suriya and Siva was originally announced in April 2019, but was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India and Suriya and Siva's other commitments. The film was shot in Chennai, Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal and Rajahmundry. 'Kanguva' is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore.

The film, according to Prime Video, will start streaming on the OTT platform from December 8. The OTT release of the film's Hindi version is expected to be delayed.