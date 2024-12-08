Thrissur: Actor Kalidas Jayaram married model Tarini Kalingarayar in a traditional ceremony held at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple on Sunday. The event was attended by close family members, including Kalidas' parents, Jayaram and Parvathy, and Tarini's parents, Harihar Raj and Arathy. The couple donned stunning red traditional outfits for the ceremony, radiating elegance and charm.

Prominent personalities such as union minister Suresh Gopi and his wife, Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and his wife T Veena were also present, according to Manorama News.

Guruvayur Temple was also the venue for the wedding of Kalidas’ sisters, Malavika and Navaneeth Gireesh, on May 3.

Jayaram’s heartfelt statements during the pre-wedding celebrations had gone viral on social media. Sharing his joy, he expressed gratitude for welcoming Tarini into their family. “Kalidas’ wedding feels like a dream come true. I’ve heard so much about the Kalingarayar family during my shoots, and it’s a blessing from God that Tarini is becoming our daughter-in-law. I am deeply thankful to God for this,” he said.