Actor Kalidas Jayaram recently took the opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience faced by those working at the Guruvayur temple due to the large crowd gathered for his wedding.

The wedding between Kalidas and Tarini Kalingarayar took place this morning at Guruvayur temple, with thousands of people arriving to witness the star-studded event. The crowd on this special day was much larger than usual, surpassing even the busy Sundays at the temple. In light of the overwhelming turnout, Kalidas expressed his heartfelt apologies to anyone who might have faced difficulties due to the rush.

Speaking about the experience, Kalidas shared, “I was initially a bit nervous because of the wedding. However, when I entered the Guruvayur temple, I felt an overwhelming sense of peace and contentment. This marks a new journey in my life, a new phase with Tarini. We’ve known each other for about three years now, and I am grateful to everyone who has come to bless us as we embark on this new chapter. If anyone faced any inconvenience due to the crowd, I sincerely apologize from the heart. Thank you all for your blessings.”

The wedding was a grand affair, with a large number of fans, media personnel, and well-wishers coming to witness the union of the couple. Kalidas' father, actor Jayaram, also commented on the occasion, noting that many people attended the wedding, just as they had done 32 years ago when he himself tied the knot. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude and love to everyone who made the effort to join them on this special day.