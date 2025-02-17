The Producers' Association has communicated that it will file a defamation case against actor and former vice president of AMMA, Jayan Cherthala, following remarks he made during a press conference. The association has also sent a legal notice to Jayan Cherthala.

The association rejected Jayan's allegations that they took money from AMMA. They clarified that the show conducted by AMMA and the producers was based on a clear contract, under which the revenue was to be shared. They also emphasized that the show was not dependent on any assistance from AMMA, contrary to what Jayan had suggested.

The association has demanded that Jayan withdraw his statements and issue an unconditional apology. If he fails to do so, they will take legal action for defamation. The notice sent to Jayan suggests that the ongoing dispute in the film industry is now escalating.

Earlier, Jayan Cherthala had criticized the Producers’ Association’s treatment of actors, claiming they were being treated merely as employees working under the producers. He added that AMMA would not stand by while the Producers' Association tarnished its members and stated that actors negotiate their remuneration before committing to a film, making it unfair to blame them for industry losses. He also highlighted that AMMA had financially supported the Producers' Association during tough times.