Producer Sandra Thomas has written to the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) urging the office-bearers to convene an urgent meeting to discuss differences between producers regarding the call for an indefinite strike from June 1. The producers' association has announced a strike protesting high pay packages of stars and demanding government intervention in relieving the sector from double taxation.

The rift within the Kerala Film Producers' Association regarding the strike came to the forefront after producer Antony Perumbavoor alleged that KFPA vice-president G Suresh Kumar announced the strike without consulting the members. Sandra made similar allegations and said the association did not discuss the issue with all the members. She said the KFPA should have also tried to find a solution regarding the high pay packages of actors before putting all the blame on the artists. In the letter, she said the allegations made by Suresh Kumar regarding high remuneration did not go down well among the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists members.

She also said more clarity was needed regarding actor and AMMA ad-hoc committee member Jayan Cherthala's claims that the actors' body had supported KFPA during huge financial losses.