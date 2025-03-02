The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For viewers in India, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Monday, March 3, at 5:30 AM IST. With a star-studded lineup of nominees and presenters, the Oscars promise a night of celebration, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

Leading this year’s nominations is ‘Emilia Pérez’ with 13 nods. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the French-Mexican musical follows the transformation of a drug lord into a trans woman. Close behind are ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Wicked,’ with ten nominations each. ‘The Brutalist,’ directed by Brady Corbet, explores ambition and artistic struggle, while ‘Wicked’ brings the beloved Broadway musical to life, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Other strong contenders include ‘Anora,’ ‘Conclave,’ and ‘A Complete Unknown.’

Hosting the event is Conan O’Brien, known for his sharp wit and humour. The ceremony will also feature a special performance by ‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, adding to the night’s spectacle.

The presenters list includes some of the biggest names in the industry, with appearances from Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana, and Rachel Zegler. Miles Teller and Miley Cyrus have also been announced as presenters.

With a strong lineup of films and a night filled with cinematic celebration, the 2025 Oscars are shaping up to be an unmissable event. Whether it's a tight race between nominees or a moment of unexpected triumph, the Academy Awards will once again take centre stage as Hollywood’s biggest night.