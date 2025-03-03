97th Academy Awards | 'Anora' sweeps Oscars, takes home Best Picture. 'Brutalist' wins 3 awards
'Anora', the romantic-comedy drama, that won the Palme D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, swept the 97th Academy Awards this year, winning five awards, including Best Picture. The film's producer and director Sean Baker also took home the award for Best Editor and Best Original Screenplay. Actress Mikey Madison, who amazed the audience with her performance as an exotic dancer named Ani in the movie, won the Best Actress award. 'The Brutalist' featuring Adrien Brody followed close behind with three wins, including Best Actor and Best Original Score.
'The Substance' and 'The Conclave', which were among the frontrunners in a couple of categories, didn't cut as expected, though they won the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively.
Host and veteran comedian Conan O'Brien delivered some memorable moments at the Oscars with well-written lines and perfect comic timing. He also surprised the Indian audience with a Namaste and also appealed to fans in a few other countries with similar greetings and statements.
'Brazilian film 'I'm Still Here', directed by Walter Salles won the award for Best International Feature. 'Flow', meanwhile, won the award for Best Animated Feature, while 'In The Shadow of the Cypress' won the Animated Short Film.
Iranian filmmaker Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani spoke about the hardships of making the film and highlighted the difficulties in attaining a visa to the United States for attending the Oscars. 'We just arrived three hours ago,' they declared in their acceptance speech. Paul Tazewell who designed the costumes for the Oscar-nominated film 'Wicked' made history, by becoming the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design. He was competing with Arianne Phillips in 'A Complete Unknown', Lisy Christl in 'Conclave', Janty Yates and Dave Crossman in 'Gladiator 2' and Linda Muir in 'Nosferatu'.
Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore were vying for their first Oscars at the red-carpet ceremony in Hollywood, but lost out to Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison, respectively.
Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes are chosen by the roughly 11,000 actors, producers, directors, and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Behind the glitz, Hollywood is fighting a battle to keep its place at the center of the global film business. None of the 10 best picture contenders were filmed in Los Angeles, home to most major film companies for more than a century.
Producers scrapped the annual tradition of having musicians perform each of the nominated original songs, saying they wanted to focus instead on the songwriters.
Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody for 'The Brutalist' (Winner)
Timothée Chalamet for 'A Complete Unknown'
Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison for Anora (Winner)
Demi Moore for The Substance
Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here
Best Picture:
Anora (Winner)
The Brutalist
The Complete Unknown
Concave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Directing:
Sean Baker for Anora (Winner)
Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
James Mangold for The Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Animated Feature Film:
Flow (Winner)
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
International Feature Film:
I'm Still Here (Winner)
The Girl With The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Documentary Short Film:
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Winner)
Documentary Feature:
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land (Winner)
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'État
Sugarcane
Original Song:
EL MAL (Winner)
The Journey
Like A Bird
MI Camino
Never Too Late
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Monica Barbaro for 'A Complete Unknown'
Ariana Grande for 'Wicked'
Felicity Jones for 'The Brutalist'
Isabella Rossellini for 'Conclave'
Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Pérez' (Winner)
Original Screenplay:
Anora (Winner)
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay:
A Complete Unknown
Conclave (Winner)
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Short Film:
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress (Winner)
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Live Action Short Film:
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not A Robot (Winner)
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent