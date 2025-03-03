'Anora', the romantic-comedy drama, that won the Palme D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, swept the 97th Academy Awards this year, winning five awards, including Best Picture. The film's producer and director Sean Baker also took home the award for Best Editor and Best Original Screenplay. Actress Mikey Madison, who amazed the audience with her performance as an exotic dancer named Ani in the movie, won the Best Actress award. 'The Brutalist' featuring Adrien Brody followed close behind with three wins, including Best Actor and Best Original Score.

'The Substance' and 'The Conclave', which were among the frontrunners in a couple of categories, didn't cut as expected, though they won the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively.

Host and veteran comedian Conan O'Brien delivered some memorable moments at the Oscars with well-written lines and perfect comic timing. He also surprised the Indian audience with a Namaste and also appealed to fans in a few other countries with similar greetings and statements.

Timothee Chalamet, who has been nominated for Best Actor for 'A Complete Unknown', attends the awards ceremony. Photo: AFP

'Brazilian film 'I'm Still Here', directed by Walter Salles won the award for Best International Feature. 'Flow', meanwhile, won the award for Best Animated Feature, while 'In The Shadow of the Cypress' won the Animated Short Film.

Kieran Culkin after winning the award. Photo: AFP

Iranian filmmaker Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani spoke about the hardships of making the film and highlighted the difficulties in attaining a visa to the United States for attending the Oscars. 'We just arrived three hours ago,' they declared in their acceptance speech. Paul Tazewell who designed the costumes for the Oscar-nominated film 'Wicked' made history, by becoming the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design. He was competing with Arianne Phillips in 'A Complete Unknown', Lisy Christl in 'Conclave', Janty Yates and Dave Crossman in 'Gladiator 2' and Linda Muir in 'Nosferatu'.

Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore were vying for their first Oscars at the red-carpet ceremony in Hollywood, but lost out to Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison, respectively.

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes are chosen by the roughly 11,000 actors, producers, directors, and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Behind the glitz, Hollywood is fighting a battle to keep its place at the center of the global film business. None of the 10 best picture contenders were filmed in Los Angeles, home to most major film companies for more than a century.

Producers scrapped the annual tradition of having musicians perform each of the nominated original songs, saying they wanted to focus instead on the songwriters.

Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody for 'The Brutalist' (Winner)

Timothée Chalamet for 'A Complete Unknown'

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison for Anora (Winner)

Demi Moore for The Substance

Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Best Picture:

Anora (Winner)

The Brutalist

The Complete Unknown

Concave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Directing:

Sean Baker for Anora (Winner)

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

James Mangold for The Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Animated Feature Film:

Flow (Winner)

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

International Feature Film:

I'm Still Here (Winner)

The Girl With The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Documentary Short Film:

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Winner)

Documentary Feature:

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land (Winner)

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'État

Sugarcane

Original Song:

EL MAL (Winner)

The Journey

Like A Bird

MI Camino

Never Too Late

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Monica Barbaro for 'A Complete Unknown'

Ariana Grande for 'Wicked'

Felicity Jones for 'The Brutalist'

Isabella Rossellini for 'Conclave'

Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Pérez' (Winner)

Original Screenplay:

Anora (Winner)

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave (Winner)

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Short Film:

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Winner)

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film:

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not A Robot (Winner)

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent