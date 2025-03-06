Even as debates regarding the influence of cinema on youth continues, the Kerala Film Producers' Association has criticised the government for sitting on their complaint against the rampant drug abuse within the film industry.

According to association secretary B Rakesh, political leaders are making profound statements against cinema but the government is sitting on their complaint regarding drug abuse among artists in the industry. He said the producers' association had asked the government to initiate action against such artists, but no effort has been made till date. "We held a press meet in 2023 and asked the government for immediate intervention in this matter. Yet, they have not taken appropriate action. When two to three incidents of violent crimes take place in society, they are quick to blame it on violent films," he told Onmanorama

Rakesh reflected on the influence of cinema on people, but said it is unfair to continuously blame the medium alone for the recent incidents of crime in society. He highlighted the influence of video games and YouTube content on the youth and said these are mediums that need to be regulated too. "At least there is a censorship in cinema, which is not happening in other mediums. Violence is instigated through several factors and the society has to act vigilantly," he said.