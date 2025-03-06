'Test' headlined by Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 4. The sports drama revolves around three characters who are closely connected to the game of cricket and how their decisions will impact their lives.

Actor Meera Jasmine also plays a pivotal role in this movie. 'Test' will be Netflix’s first original Tamil movie this year. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Chakravathy Ramachandra and S Shashikant for the banner of Whynot Studios.

Interestingly, 'Test' would be noted producer S Shashikant’s debut as a director. He shared his excitement about donning the director’s hat and being able to direct an ensemble cast with Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Sidharth playing lead characters. He also expressed his gratitude to Whynot Studios, Netflix and the crew for giving wings to his dream.

Monica Shergil, Netflix India’s content vice president said 'Test' is an emotional rollercoaster that perfectly showcases the desires, sacrifices, and courage of a professional cricketer, a talented scientist, and a passionate teacher.