The final season of the Netflix hit show 'Stranger Things' is expected to stream this year. The makers recently revealed that the show is in the post-production stage, following which, reports emerged that the show will begin streaming by the end of the year. The shoot of Season 5 of the superhit sci-fi horror series had wrapped up in December, last year.

The new season will finally reveal the connection between the Hawkins (the town where the supernatural events are set) and the Upside Down, which is the 'alternate dimension that mirrors the real world', as described by Netflix. New characters are also expected to join the primary characters telekinetic Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin in the fifth season. The production of the series was halted in 2023 after Writers Guild of America went on a strike. The writing for the series, co-created and co-showrun by the Duffer brothers had commenced in August 2022.

There were reports that the makers would begin an animated series set in the 'Stranger Things' world soon after the original 'Stranger Things' concludes. 'Stranger Things' has clocked over 10k views in Google Trends in the past eight hours.