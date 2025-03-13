The annual Pongala festival at the iconic Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is a unique occasion that isn’t missed by some of the well-known faces in the entertainment industry. Yesteryear actor Annie hasn’t missed a pongala festival since she first made the offering to the goddess several years ago. As usual, Annie is offering the Pongala in the spacious yard of her residence in Thiruvananthapuram. This year, she is joined by her husband, noted filmmaker Shaji Kailas.

“I consider this a blessing from the goddess. I am excited and happy this year as chettan is also with me. In fact, I had to ‘threaten’ him to come; he had asked me to offer the pongala myself as he was busy with work. But I told him that he should come if he needed the blessings since recommendations wouldn’t work. Besides, everyone in our family is here to participate in the festival. I am glad that the number of hearths has increased. My mother-in-law would take me to a house near the temple to offer the pongala after my marriage. However, she stopped coming when her health started deteriorating. I started offering pongala at our house as I realised that she was sad she couldn't step outside for the ritual,” Annie told Manorama News.

Shaji, who is working on a screenplay for an upcoming Joju George movie, said Chithra (Annie) always ensures that they never miss the ritual.