BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya recently tied the knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad. Now, Sivasri who went viral on social media for her uncanny resemblance to veteran actor Shobana, shared pics and a video from the wedding on her Instagram handle. “My guide, my friend, my strength, my everything. No matter where life takes us, I will walk with you, through comfort and hardship, without hesitation. With you by my side, I know I have all I need," she wrote in the caption.

The photos were shared on Sivasri's Instagram handle. Photo: Instagram/ sivasri.skanda

Sivasri, a native of Chennai, is a famous Carnatic singer and Bharatnatyam dancer. Sivasri is the daughter of noted mridangam artist Seerkazhi J Skandaprasad.

Sivasri and Tejasvi's wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by close friends, family, and only select political figures, as per Hindustan Times. Tejasvi's white traditional wear was designed by The House of Angadi, which had also designed Deepika Padukone's wedding sari. Sivasri also chose a completely traditional looked and was seen dressed in a yellow silk Kanjeevaram sari.