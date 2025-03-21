A mega Bullet Rally was held in Kochi as part of the statewide Anti-drug campaign organised by Manorama Online, 'Empuraan team', Jain University, and Joy Alukkas. Fort Kochi sub-collector K Meera and Joy Alukkas Group Chairman flagged off the event, which saw the participation of over 100 bullet riders. The ride, which began from the new showroom of Joy Alukkas at MG road in Kochi concluded at the Jain University campus in Kakkanad.

K Meera spoke about the prevalence of drug abuse in the state and said it has become a fad among youngsters. "Today's youth have normalised drug use. Those who try to speak against it are considered uncool or people with 'thantha vibe'. However, I think it is cool that so many of you are riding bullets to spread a good message," she said, while also speaking about her love for bikes.

The 10-day long anti-drug campaign called 'Laharikkethire Orumikkam' (United Against Drugs) has been organised as part of the release of the Prithviraj-Mohanlal directorial 'Empuraan', which will hit theatres on March 27. Joy Alukkas Foundation Director Jolly Joy Alukkas, Executive Director Thomas Mathew, Deputy General Manager Marketing Aneesh Varghese, Gold Division General Manager Jose P D, Malayala Manorama Marketing Vice-President Varghese Chandy were also present at the event.