Tamil actor, Karate legend, and archery exponent Shihan Hussaini who was battling blood cancer for a while passed away on Tuesday. The 60-year-old Hussaini, affectionately known as Hu, was a sculptor, painter, and an inspiration to hundreds of young minds in taking up martial arts and archery, as per PTI.

"I'm very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening. - Hussaini and family, kamana/mahima," the family members said on his Facebook.

"With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery," spokesperson of TAAT, Ashwin Kumar Iyer, said.

PTI also reported that the actor had donated his body to further medical research. "The doctors will decide which organ could be harvested and thereafter hand over the body to his family," Iyer told PTI.

Hussain was the driving force behind the establishment and growth of archery in Tamil Nadu. Through his relentless efforts, he transformed the sport from a niche pursuit into a thriving discipline, producing numerous champions who have represented the state and country with distinction, Iyer said. Hussaini shot to fame through his achievements as Karate instructor.

As per PTI, Hussain drew a blood painting of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after allowing 101 cars to be driven on his right hand and breaking 5,000 tiles and 1,000 bricks in succession - a brazen attempt that won him many hearts. He made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan in 1986 and then went on to be part of Rajinikanth's 'Velaikaran.'

He donned various roles in the films Bloodstone, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Badri, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chennai City Gangsters, and Vedan.