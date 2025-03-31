In 2025, 'Empuraan' became the highest-grossing film in India during its opening week at the box office. The film surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' to claim the top spot. Globally, 'Empuraan' ranks third at the worldwide box office, with an estimated collection of 19 million dollars (approximately Rs 165 crore).

In terms of global collections, 'Empuraan' is just behind Disney’s 'Snow White' and Jason Statham’s 'A Working Man'. Amid the recent recensoring controversy, the film has been facing ticket shortages in Kerala. Due to high demand, screenings began as early as 4 am on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday alone, the film collected over Rs 10 crore.

The film had an impressive run in Kerala, earning Rs 14 crore on its opening day. On the second day, it collected Rs 8.45 crore, followed by Rs 9.02 crore on the third day and Rs 11 crore on the fourth day. Trade analysts predict that by the fifth day, 'Empuraan' will have grossed Rs 50 crore from Kerala alone. The film has now climbed to the third spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam films, surpassing 'Aadujeevitham' and 'Aavesham'.

Outside India, 'Empuraan' has reportedly earned over Rs 85 crore, as shared by Mohanlal on social media. Despite the controversy, the film continues its successful run and entered the Rs 100 crore club within just 48 hours of release. 'Empuraan' began its theatrical run on March 27 at 6 am.