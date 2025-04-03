Actor Kishore known for playing intense and impactful roles in South Indian films is happy that 'Empuraan' directed by Prithviraj is currently one of the most discussed movies in the country. The actor who played Karthik, an IB officer with gray shades in the Mohanlal-starrer, said he jumped at the opportunity to play a 'small' role in a big film.

The actor, is, however, unhappy with the right-wing intervention that demanded 24 cuts for the movie and wished the makers had stood their ground against censorship.

"I am happy with the response the film is receiving across the country. In Karnataka too, the film opened to full shows in many theatres. This is a good sign. However, it is sad that right-wing groups intervened and demanded several cuts for the film. Such incidents tell us that right-wing organisations are not ashamed to do this kind of censorship anymore. This is the kind of society we live in now. I wished the filmmakers of 'Empuraan' stood their ground against the censorship, but I can understand why they decided to make the 24 cuts," he said.

He also lashed out against the ruling front, and said it was unfortunate that the Prime Minister of the country had propagated films like 'The Kerala Story' during the elections, while films like 'Empuraan' had to face the axe. "Narendra Modi never apologised for backing 'The Kerala Story', which propagated lies," he said.

He, meanwhile, spoke about working with Prithviraj. "I have always wanted to work with Prithviraj since I see him as a fine actor. Also, it was interesting to see how he would direct actors given that he is also an actor himself. Though my character was small, it was intriguing to be part of the project," he added.

The actor who won critical acclaim for playing Muralidhar in 'Kantara' recently headlined the Malayalam horror film 'Vadakkan'.