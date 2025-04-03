‘Bazooka’ is one of the most highly anticipated films among Mammootty fans and moviegoers. Directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, the film is set to have its first screening on April 10 at 9 AM. Mammootty himself shared this exciting update through his social media accounts.

The film arrives just two weeks after the release of Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan,’ which, despite being embroiled in controversies, has dominated the box office. Now, all eyes are on ‘Bazooka’ to see how it will perform in comparison. Adding to the box office battle, Naslen’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ and Basil Joseph’s ‘Maranamass’ are also slated for release on the same day, making April 10 a big day for Malayalam cinema.

Tamil filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a pivotal role in ‘Bazooka,’ portraying a character named Benjamin Joshua. Another interesting aspect of the film is its director, Deeno Dennis, who is the son of renowned Malayalam screenwriter Kaloor Dennis, making this project even more special.

Designed as a big-budget game thriller, ‘Bazooka’ is produced by Saregama India Limited in association with Jinu V Abraham and Dolwin Kuriakose under the banner of Theatre of Dreams. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Siddharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakim Shahjahan, Bhama Arun, and Spadikam George.

With high expectations and intense competition at the box office, ‘Bazooka’ is all set to make its mark in theatres.