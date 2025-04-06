From stone-cold classics to nostalgic favourites and slick thrillers, a handful of big titles are bidding farewell to Netflix India this month. Whether you’ve been meaning to revisit them or watch them for the first time, now’s the time to hit play before they disappear from your watchlist.

The Godfather (Leaving April 14)

More than just a film, 'The Godfather' is cinematic royalty. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and led by a legendary cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan, it rewrote the rules of the gangster genre. Brooding, poetic, and brutal in equal measure, the Corleone family saga is packed with unforgettable lines and a score that lingers long after the credits roll. A must-watch classic—don’t let it slip away from your queue.

The Addams Family (Leaving April 7)

Barry Sonnenfeld’s 'The Addams Family' brings the delightfully macabre household to life with dark humour and vintage flair. Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia are electric as Morticia and Gomez, and Christina Ricci’s perfectly deadpan Wednesday steals every scene. Strange, stylish, and endlessly quotable—this one’s a gothic gem worth revisiting.

Jurassic Park (Leaving April 15)

Steven Spielberg’s 'Jurassic Park' roared its way into film history with groundbreaking visual effects and timeless thrills. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum lead the cast as chaos unfolds on a dinosaur-inhabited island. Powered by John Williams’ majestic score and some of cinema’s most quotable lines, it’s a blockbuster that still holds up.

The Tourist (Leaving April 30)

Flirtation meets espionage in 'The Tourist', a glossy European caper directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp bring glamour and intrigue to this tale of mistaken identities, stolen hearts, and police chases through Venice. While it’s not everyone's cup of espresso, the scenery and chemistry are undeniably easy on the eyes — a stylish guilty pleasure.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Leaving April 9)

Directed by Jason Reitman (son of original director Ivan Reitman), 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' resurrects the spirit of the beloved franchise with a new generation. Starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and breakout star Mckenna Grace, the film blends 80s nostalgia with modern coming-of-age energy.