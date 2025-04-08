Actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Good Bad Ugly' directed by Adhik Ravichandran has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification. Adhik took to X to announce that the film received the U/A certificate.

The entertainer has triggered huge expectations among fans. The recently released trailer begins with actor Arjun Das, who plays a hep villain in the film, dancing with foreign models to the tune of the popular Tamil folk song ‘Otha Rooba Tharen’ from the film ‘Naatupura Paatu’.

Arjun Das then tells Ajith Kumar, "AK sir, I just pulled out your history and took a look at it. I heard you are a big villain. But in my game, I am your villain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The action then shifts to Trisha who is seen telling Prabhu, "He (Ajith Kumar) was the one who pushed my father onto the road.” It is then that Ajith is seen uttering his first dialogue in the trailer. Ajith says, “I gave up smoking for my sake, I gave up drinking for my wife’s sake and I gave up violence for my son’s sake. But if my son is at risk, I would have to go back to what I have given up, wouldn’t I?”

The trailer shows some really explosive action sequences involving both Ajith and Arjun Das. At one point, Ajith Kumar is seen saying, “You will have your nose and eyes. You will have your hands and legs. But you won’t have your life.” The trailer ends with Ajith saying, "Bad boy." The movie will hit theatres on April 10.