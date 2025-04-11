Actress Trisha has issued a strong and pointed message to those trolling her on social media. Taking to Instagram, the star didn’t mince words as she addressed the toxicity and anonymous negativity she’s been receiving online.

In her Instagram story, Trisha wrote: "Toxic people, how do you guys do life or even sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really feel terrible for you and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!"

The message appears to be a direct response to the spate of trolling she has faced recently, particularly following the release of her latest film Good Bad Ugly, which hit screens on Thursday.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and co-starring Ajith Kumar, the film has opened to largely positive reviews. However, reactions to Trisha’s performance have been mixed, triggering both praise and online criticism.