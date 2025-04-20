James Wan, the man who gave us 'Saw', 'Insidious', and 'The Conjuring', does a complete 180 with 'Malignant', a film that plays like a love letter to giallo horror, body horror, and B-movie madness all at once. It’s campy, chaotic, and completely unhinged, and somehow, that's exactly the point.

Annabelle Wallis plays Madison, a woman plagued by terrifying visions of brutal murders, only to discover that these aren’t dreams, they’re real. From the get-go, 'Malignant' sets itself up like a typical supernatural horror, drenched in dark corridors, rainy windows, and traumatic backstory. But halfway through, it throws all genre expectations out the window and swan-dives into something so absurd, it leaves you equal parts stunned and grinning.

Wan doesn't just toe the line between horror and ridiculous, he leaps over it. The third act reveal is bonkers, audacious, and oddly brilliant. And the best part? He knows it. There’s a certain self-awareness in how over-the-top things get, especially during the hospital scene, that makes you realise 'Malignant' is not trying to be your average ghost story. It's embracing its pulpy weirdness.

Cinematographer Michael Burgess plays with angles and space in a way that keeps you off-balance throughout, and Joseph Bishara’s score adds a thumping, industrial edge that feels more 'Silent Hill' than 'Conjuring'. The choreography in the action-horror sequences is surprisingly slick, almost like a superhero movie shot in a haunted house.

Annabelle Wallis carries the weight of the film well, balancing vulnerability with just enough intensity to keep you invested, even when the plot starts spiralling into madness. The supporting cast does what's needed, but this is Wallis' show, and Wan’s mad vision steering it.

'Malignant' is divisive for a reason. It’s not conventionally scary, and if you’re expecting the slow dread of Wan’s previous films, you’re in for a jolt. But if you go in ready for a horror-thriller that breaks the rules, leans into body horror, and delivers a finale that’s equal parts grotesque and operatic, this one’s a wild ride worth taking.

It’s not just a horror film. It’s a horror experience. And James Wan knows exactly what he's doing. You either buy into the madness, or you don’t.