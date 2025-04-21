Tamil actor Janani Iyer is all set to tie the knot with Sai Roshan Shyam, a pilot and her close friend of several years. The actor recently shared engagement photos on social media, offering fans a peek into the happy occasion.

Janani made her acting debut in Tamil cinema with Bala’s film ‘Avan Ivan’, and later ventured into Malayalam films. She entered the industry as Kunchacko Boban’s co-star in ‘Three Dots’, and followed it up with a notable performance in ‘Koothara’.

Apart from ‘Three Dots’ and ‘Koothara’, she has appeared in Malayalam titles like ‘Seventh Day’, ‘Ithu Thaanda Police’, and ‘Ma Chu Ka’. A key moment in her career came with the Tamil thriller ‘Thegidi’, particularly after the romantic track ‘Vinmeen…’ became a chart-topper.

Despite her early promise, lead roles started becoming scarce, and Janani gradually moved into supporting roles. She also gained wider public attention as the third runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.