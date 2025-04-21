Actor Ranjini has strongly criticised Maala Parvathy over her recent remarks that appeared to downplay the seriousness of sexual harassment in the film industry.

“Mala Parvathy, I feel ashamed thinking of you. You’re a psychologist and a lawyer with vast experience — why would you support such offenders? This only shows you're an opportunist. It’s deeply disappointing. I have no respect for you,” Ranjini wrote, voicing her disapproval.

Maala Parvathy’s statements came in the wake of actor Vincy Aloshious’ recent complaint, which has sparked a wider conversation on safety and accountability within the Malayalam film industry. Her comments have since attracted severe backlash from both within the film fraternity and the public.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Mala Parvathy said that women should learn to 'manage' such situations rather than treat them as serious matters. She also questioned whether sexual harassment needed to be taken so seriously, adding that many people struggle to even understand humour.