As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, many are looking back on the legacy he leaves behind, a legacy that’s built on compassion, humility, and a deep commitment to the well-being of humanity. His teachings and actions will continue to inspire generations to come, but for those of us who want a closer, more personal look into his life and mission, there are two standout films that beautifully capture the essence of who he was. 'Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis' and 'Francis: Pray for me' offer a rare glimpse into the heart of the man who became not just a Pope, but a global symbol of peace, hope, and empathy.

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis

Released in 2022, 'Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis' is a documentary series that takes us on a journey with the Pope as he connects with people from all walks of life. It’s not just about him speaking at us; it’s about him listening to personal stories of struggle, resilience, and hope from individuals, particularly the younger generations.

What makes this documentary stand out is how it reveals the real, human side of Pope Francis. We see him as someone who genuinely cares about understanding the diverse experiences of the people he meets. Throughout the series, he engages in conversations about pressing issues such as climate change, generational change, poverty, and the role of faith in today’s world.

(Available for streaming on Netflix)

Francis: Pray for Me

If you’re interested in learning more about Pope Francis’s personal journey, Francis: Pray for Me is the film you won’t want to miss. This biographical film explores the life of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, following his path from his early years in Argentina to his rise within the church and, ultimately, his election as Pope. What sets this film apart is that it’s not just a historical recount; it’s a reflection on the core values that Pope Francis has championed throughout his life.

The film shows his commitment to social justice, his deep connection to the people, and his dedication to advocating for the poor. 'Francis: Pray for Me' also explores his calls for humility, forgiveness, and interfaith dialogue, values that have shaped his leadership as Pope. It offers a deeper understanding of who he is as a man, not just as a religious figure.

(Available for streaming on YouTube)