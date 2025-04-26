Five much-loved films are leaving Netflix India on April 30, so if any of these are still on your watchlist, now’s the time. From emotional journeys to sharp political drama and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, each one is worth a final watch before it’s gone.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Rang De Basanti' remains a timeless blend of history and youth rebellion. With a stellar cast led by Aamir Khan, alongside Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, and Alice Patten, the film draws striking parallels between modern-day students and India’s freedom fighters. Packed with emotion, idealism, and a stirring score by A.R. Rahman, it’s a film that redefined patriotism for a new generation.

Kaminey

Gritty, edgy, and utterly original, 'Kaminey' marked a turning point in Bollywood thrillers. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Shahid Kapoor in a powerful double role, with Priyanka Chopra and Amole Gupte delivering strong performances. Set in the dark corners of Mumbai’s crime world, Kaminey stands out for its bold narrative style and unforgettable soundtrack, especially the cult hit Dhan Te Nan.

Raajneeti

Prakash Jha’s 'Raajneeti' is an intense political saga that mirrors the epic scale of the Mahabharata. Featuring a heavyweight cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee, the film dives deep into the murky waters of power, betrayal, and ambition. With sharp writing and layered performances, Raajneeti paints a gripping portrait of modern Indian politics.

Wake Up Sid

A gentle and heartfelt ode to growing up, Wake Up Sid marked Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut and instantly connected with a young urban audience. Ranbir Kapoor shines as Sid, a privileged, aimless youth who slowly discovers purpose, while Konkona Sen Sharma brings depth as the grounded writer Aisha. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, this film continues to resonate for its warmth, honesty, and coming-of-age charm.

Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion pulls back the curtain on the glitz and grind of the Indian fashion world. Priyanka Chopra delivers a career-defining performance as Meghna Mathur, supported by Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. From meteoric success to personal lows, Fashion traces the cost of fame with unflinching honesty. Realistic, raw, and award-winning, it remains one of the most impactful dramas of its kind.