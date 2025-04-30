Actor Ajith Kumar, whose recent film 'Good Bad Ugly' was a roaring success in theatres, has been reportedly admitted to a hospital in Chennai. The national media reported that the actor sustained injuries to his leg when he returned from New Delhi after receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at an event held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

As per IANS, sources close to the actor said that Ajith was mobbed by fans and mediapersons while he was making his way out of the airport in Chennai, following which he complained of pain in his leg.

Sources further say that there was no cause for worry as the actor was doing fine and that doctors had advised some physiotherapy treatment for the actor. They further hinted that the actor was likely to be discharged either tonight or tomorrow.

It may be recalled that Ajith, along with his family, had gone to New Delhi to receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award that was conferred on him by the President for his contributions in the field of cinema and sports.

The actor, who looked smart in a formal outfit, bowed with folded hands to all sections of the audience and the president before collecting his award from the president.

It may be recalled that soon after news broke out in January this year that Ajith Kumar was to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, Ajith, through his publicist, had expressed happiness and gratitude.

His statement, which his publicist put out on X then, read, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.”