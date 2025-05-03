Netflix India is set to say goodbye to several popular titles this May, so it’s your last chance to catch them before they disappear. From animal adventures and timeless romances to supernatural dramas and cult horror hits, these films span genres and generations. Whether you're in the mood to cry, laugh, or gasp, here's a quick guide to the standout movies leaving the platform and why they’re worth a watch before time runs out.

The Notebook (Leaving May 16)

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams deliver unforgettable performances as Noah and Allie, two young lovers separated by class, war, and fate, only to be reunited in a deeply emotional twist. Gena Rowlands and James Garner play the older versions of the couple, anchoring the film in nostalgia and timeless love.

Ready or Not (Leaving May 14)

Blending slasher thrills with biting social satire, 'Ready or Not' is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for their work on Scream. Samara Weaving stars as Grace, a new bride whose wedding night turns into a bloody game of survival, thanks to her husband's sinister family tradition. With sharp dialogue, inventive gore, and a feminist edge, this cult favourite flips the final girl trope on its head.

The Green Mile (Leaving May 30)

The Green Mile follows the supernatural events inside a Depression-era death row block, where a gentle giant named John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan, in an Oscar-nominated performance) possesses a miraculous healing gift. Tom Hanks leads a stellar ensemble cast in this emotional, morally complex film that explores justice, suffering, and the possibility of grace.

A Dog’s Way Home (Leaving May 31)

This family drama, directed by Charles Martin Smith, is based on W. Bruce Cameron’s novel (the author of A Dog’s Purpose). It follows Bella, a pit bull mix separated from her human and determined to make the 400-mile journey back home. Voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard, Bella’s story is told through her eyes, capturing loyalty, resilience, and the bond between pets and people. With beautiful landscapes and emotional moments, it’s a heartwarming choice for dog lovers of all ages.

Kung Fu Panda (Leaving May 19

Kung Fu Panda, is a joyful blend of kung fu action, slapstick humour, and heartfelt storytelling. Directed by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson, the film follows Po (voiced by Jack Black), a bumbling panda who unexpectedly becomes the Dragon Warrior, destined to defeat evil. Featuring a standout voice cast, including Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, and Jackie Chan, this film launched a beloved franchise and remains one of the best animated features of its era.