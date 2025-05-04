Actor Dhanush surprised attendees at music composer A. R. Rahman’s concert in Mumbai. The event, part of Rahman’s 'The Wonderment Tour', was held at the DY Patil Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai and drew an electric crowd of over 40,000 people.

Held as a marquee event under the WAVES Summit 2025, the concert turned into a genre-defying celebration of music, emotion, and unity. Fans called it a 'once-in-a-lifetime moment', as the night unfolded with performances that pushed boundaries and stirred hearts.

The evening kicked off with dynamic sets by The Yellow Diary, Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy, who brought fresh energy to the stage. The momentum only grew stronger as playback singers Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen, and Zanai Bhosle joined A. R. Rahman in delivering a powerful and eclectic musical experience.

Songs like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Aaye Re Toofan’, ‘Jinguchaa’, and ‘Vande Mataram’ resonated through the stadium, with the audience singing along and soaking in the atmosphere. But the true highlight of the evening came when singer Mohit Chauhan and actor-singer Dhanush made surprise appearances, performing live alongside Rahman to roaring applause.

Ashwwin Mukundan, Project Director, reflected on the momentous night: 'This was more than just a concert, it was a celebration of creativity and the power of music. To see over 40,000 fans experiencing joy and wonder together was exactly what we hoped to achieve when we began planning this with A. R. Rahman, Shiamak Davar and our partners.'

The concert was brought to life through a collaborative vision by A. R. Rahman and Percept Live. With stellar choreography from dance icon Shiamak Davar and performances that captivated every sense, 'The Wonderment Tour' proved that Rahman’s genius continues to transcend generations, creating moments that will be remembered for years to come.