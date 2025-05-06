Actor Joju George has officially confirmed that the second part of his directorial debut film, 'Pani', is currently in development. He announced the news through a social media post, revealing that the shoot for the sequel is scheduled to begin in December.

Along with the update, Joju shared a caption that read, "My next. New story. New places. New characters. 'Pani 2' coming soon." The post has since sparked excitement among fans eager to see what the next chapter holds.

‘Pani’ was not just Joju George’s first film as a director; it also became the biggest success of his acting career. The film was praised for its gritty storytelling and strong performances, particularly Joju’s portrayal of the lead character, Giri.

The story follows Giri, a local kingpin who, along with his close circle of friends, forms an integral part of the city's hidden power structure. Their world begins to unravel when two young men enter the picture, throwing their seemingly controlled lives into chaos.

With its intense themes, layered characters, and unpredictable twists, ‘Pani’ offered a gripping cinematic experience, and fans are now waiting to see how the story evolves in 'Pani 2'.