The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

Ajith Kumar returns to the big screen in 'Good Bad Ugly', not as the larger-than-life hero we’re used to, but as a man trying, really trying, to leave his violent past behind. He’s a former gangster craving peace, but when his son’s life is on the line, the calm unravels fast. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film dives into the messiness of redemption and fatherhood.

Streaming on Netflix from May 8.

The Royals (Hindi)

In a world where tradition meets ambition, Prince Aviraaj Singh crosses paths with Sophia Shekhar, a sharp, self-made businesswoman hired to breathe new life into a fading royal legacy. As their worlds collide, so do their hearts—slowly, unexpectedly. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar bring warmth and spark to this unlikely romance, set against a backdrop of palaces, pride, and second chances. With a rich ensemble featuring Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Nora Fatehi, the film feels both grand and deeply personal.

Streaming on Netflix from May 9.

Bhool Chuk Maaf (Hindi)

Bhool Chuk Maaf throws tradition out the window with a time-twisting comedy that’s as heartfelt as it is hilarious. Rajkummar Rao plays Ranjan, a groom-to-be who finds himself stuck in a bizarre time loop—waking up to his Haldi ceremony over and over again, with no clue how to break free. Wamiqa Gabbi joins him in this playful yet clever take on weddings and fate.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 9.

Long Way Home (English)

Long Way Home follows Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman as they hit the road on vintage bikes, riding from McGregor’s roots in Scotland to Boorman’s home in England. Spread across 10 episodes, it’s part road trip, part catch-up between old friends, with plenty of scenic detours, mechanical hiccups, and moments that hit harder than expected.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from May 9.

Robinhood (Telugu)

Nithiin steps into the role of Ram, a modern-day outlaw with a conscience—an orphan who steals from the corrupt elite to help those left behind. But when his path crosses with a ruthless drug kingpin, played by Devdatta Nage, things spiral into darker territory.

Streaming on Netflix from May 8.