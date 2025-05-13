Mathew Thomas is all set to charm audiences with his upcoming film 'Lovely', which hits theatres on May 16. In an unusual twist, the film stars Mathew and a talking housefly in the lead, something the actor says makes it one of his personal favourites.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Mathew shared his excitement: “It’s definitely a different kind of movie. A housefly that talks, the conversations between my character and the fly, their bond, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lighthearted, feel-good film.”

With its quirky premise, Lovely has drawn inevitable comparisons to SS Rajamouli’s Eega. But Mathew insists the similarities end with the insect. “There is absolutely no connection between Eega and Lovely. Eega was more of an action-thriller. The fly in that film had a hero vibe. Ours is nothing like that. The housefly in Lovely is literally called Lovely—and like the name suggests, she’s sweet, a bit mischievous, and just… lovely,” he laughed.

He went on to describe the character as 'a cute, next-door kind of housefly' and said he’s genuinely excited for audiences to meet her.

Mathew recently dropped a funky teaser for 'Lovely' on his social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the film’s fun and whimsical world.

His last release was Bromance, a multi-starrer featuring Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, and others. Recalling his time on that set, Mathew said the cast shared great chemistry and had a blast shooting the film.