Actor–politician Krishnakumar and his family often share joyous moments with their fans and followers on social media. Recently, his second daughter Diya Krishna shared the video of her valaikappu ceremony on her YouTube channel. Diya looked radiant wearing a bottle green saree. She along with her husband Aswin and sisters -- Ahaana, Ishani and Hansika -- entertained the guests with amazing dance performances.

Diya also took a playful jibe at Aswin in the caption, sharing that her husband did not know the steps. However, her fans were all praise for Ashwin and his steps.

Many also appreciated the sisters for their attire. Netizens particularly liked Ishani’s outfit. Ishani wore a traditional green skirt with violet border and a matching blouse. She paired it with a beautiful choker, matching earrings, and loose curls. Ahaana and Hansika also shone in similar traditional outfits. The group also danced to some trending Tamil songs.

Diya and Aswin got married on September 5, 2024. They announced Diya's pregnancy a few months later. The couple are expecting their child in July.