If you’re a fan of Malayalam cinema and love edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Netflix has some fantastic choices for you. From psychological mysteries to gripping political dramas, these five Malayalam thrillers deliver intense storytelling and powerful performances that will keep you hooked. Here are the must-watch thrillers you shouldn’t miss.

Iratta

A gripping psychological thriller that follows a police officer’s investigation into a colleague’s mysterious death, which slowly unravels a tangled web of secrets involving his estranged twin brother. Joju George impresses with a powerful dual role, supported by Anjali and Sreeja Ajith.

Irul

Set against the backdrop of a stormy night, this suspense thriller centres on a couple whose car breaks down, forcing them to seek shelter in a remote house where they uncover a chilling mystery. Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran lead the cast with intense performances.

Nayattu

This intense political thriller follows three police officers who become fugitives after being falsely implicated in a corrupt conspiracy. Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan bring depth and urgency to their roles in this gripping tale.

Rekha

Starring Vincy Aloshious, Rekha tells the story of a young woman whose blossoming romance takes a dark turn, plunging her into a vengeful mission and the shadowy underworld of her hometown.

Kappela

A touching narrative about a village girl whose life changes after a phone romance leads her from her rural roots to the city, with unexpected consequences. Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, and Roshan Mathew deliver compelling performances in this heartfelt drama exploring human connections.