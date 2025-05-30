Following an impressive theatrical run that saw it gross over ₹83 crore, the Tamil film 'Tourist Family' is now gearing up for its digital release. The emotional comedy-drama, directed by Subu and featuring Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles, will premiere on JioHotstar on June 2, 2025.

Released in theatres on April 29, 'Tourist Family' struck a chord with both critics and audiences, praised for its heartfelt performances and socially resonant story. The film blends humour and emotion as it explores themes of identity, displacement, and resilience.

Set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Sri Lanka, 'Tourist Family' follows the journey of Das, his wife Vasanthi, and their two sons, Nithushan and Mulli. Escaping the unrest in their homeland, the family arrives in India and, with the help of Vasanthi’s brother Prakash, begins a new life in Chennai under the guise of a Malayali identity.

Their peaceful facade, however, is threatened when a bombing in Rameshwaram prompts an intensive investigation targeting Sri Lankan Tamil families across Tamil Nadu. As suspicion tightens around them, Das is forced to confront desperate choices to keep his family safe.

The film has been lauded for its balanced storytelling and strong performances, particularly from Sasikumar in a role that is both grounded and emotionally intense. Simran’s return to a central dramatic role also earned widespread praise.