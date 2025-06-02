The demise of director Vikram Sugumaran, best known for his critically acclaimed directorial debut 'Madha Yaanai Kootam', has left the Kollywood industry in shock. According to IANS, the filmmaker, who was 47, passed away on Monday in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly on his way back from Madurai after narrating a new script to a producer when he experienced severe chest pain.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate him. Sugumaran began his film career as an assistant to legendary director Balu Mahendra between 1999 and 2000. He later made a mark with 'Madhayaanai Kootam', a gritty rural drama lauded for its raw storytelling and social commentary. His most recent directorial venture was ‘Raavana Kottam’, starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead role.

Viji Chandrasekar, who played a vital role in 'Madhayaanai Kootam', also expressed condolences for the director's death and urged people not to overwork or stress themselves. Speaking to a news portal in Chennai, Viji recalled how the film opened avenues for her. "Vikram Sugumaran's demise comes as a big shock. I have acted in his film 'Madhayaanai Kootam'. It was a film that fetched me a lot of fame. He was a very talented director."

She mentioned that the director had called her two months ago to say he would be starting his next film in the Tamil month of Thai. She added that he sounded very excited about bringing a great script. "I can't comprehend what is happening to everyone. People who are there today aren't there tomorrow," said the actress, who was still clearly in a state of shock. "I express my deepest sympathies to all his family members and friends in the film fraternity. I still cannot believe," she said.

The actress then made an appeal to the people. She said, "I wish to say only one thing. I've realised recently that only those who are working day and night, taking extreme stress on to themselves are losing their lives in this sudden fashion. All of you look after your health. I am feeling very scared. You all know what the reasons for stress are. If you avoid them and give importance to your health, such an end will not happen. It's a big loss to the film industry. Vikram Sugumaran had a lot of dreams. He would talk a lot to me. He would discuss all his scripts with me. Now all that has become meaningless. Deepest condolences," she said.