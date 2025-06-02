The general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is scheduled for June 22, when decisions will be made regarding the new leadership of the association. The governing body of AMMA, which was elected in 2024, was dissolved shortly after allegations of sexual abuse were raised against several of its executive members, including its general secretary and actor Siddique.

These allegations followed the Hema Committee expose, in which multiple women made serious accusations against prominent actors. Jayan Cherthala, ad-hoc committee vice-president, told Onmanorama that Mohanlal, who was elected as the president of the 2024-2027 governing council but resigned due to the controversies, has expressed his willingness to resume in the post if the ad-hoc committee is allowed to continue.

"The ad-hoc committee recently convened and requested that Mohanlal continue as president. He agreed to stay on, but only if the previous members are allowed to remain in their positions. Mohanlal expressed that he is not interested in running for another election, and he would step down if the general body, which will meet on June 22, seeks a poll. This decision reflects the consensus of the entire ad-hoc committee, and we hope to maintain our roles. We will present this proposal to the general body, and if they approve it, we will retain our leadership. We believe that Mohanlal is the only suitable candidate for president because we firmly feel that star power is essential for advancing our association. No one other than a star should hold the presidency," Jayan told Onmanorama.

When contacted Joy Mathew, who is also a member of the ad-hoc committee, said it is up to the general body to decide who will remain in power, but added that the ad-hoc committee has made some proposals.

Meanwhile, Jayan claimed that it would be difficult to hold another election soon as it is a long and tedious task, which would further delay the leadership process. He said as per the bylaws, they have to announce an election at least 45 days ahead, which would be difficult given the short duration.

Earlier, there were reports that the governing body would be finalised in June. Kalabhavan Shajon, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu Mohan and Ansiba are members of the ad-hoc committee. On whether actor Siddique, who was accused of sexual assault, would be allowed to continue in his previous post, Jayan maintained that the association stands with its members till the court proves otherwise.

The ad-hoc committee was formed following the dissolution of AMMA's governing body.