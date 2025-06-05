Actor Nivin Pauly steps into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) as the menacing antagonist in the upcoming Tamil film ‘Benz’. The film marks the latest addition to the blockbuster franchise that began with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Kaithi’.

A newly released character reveal video offers a glimpse of Nivin in his most stylized avatar yet—playing the villainous Walter. Drenched in gold jewellery and sporting gold teeth, the actor cuts an imposing figure, promising a memorable on-screen presence.

‘Benz’ marks Nivin’s return to Tamil cinema after ‘Richie’ (directed by Gautham Ramachandran) and ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ (directed by Ram). This time, he takes on a full-fledged antagonist role in a high-stakes action drama.

The film stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead and is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, known for helming crowd-pleasers like ‘Remo’ and ‘Sultan’. Lokesh Kanagaraj not only co-produces the project but has also penned the story, further expanding the interconnected world of the LCU.

Backed by a lavish budget, ‘Benz’ promises to be a major cinematic event, combining the gritty intensity of the LCU with a fresh cast and storyline.