Kochi: The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has decided to urge artists to sign a ‘no drugs’ affidavit along with their remuneration contract, in an effort to make shooting locations drug-free. This requirement will be made mandatory for all categories of workers associated with filmmaking.

The association plans to implement this guideline on June 26, which marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Producers have resolved to make artists and technicians submit these undertakings to prevent drug use not only at filming locations but also at their accommodations. They have also taken up the matter with other industry associations. The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has written to FEFKA and AMMA, and has provided them with a sample of the proposed affidavit.

FEFKA has reportedly responded positively, while AMMA will discuss the proposal at its general body meeting before taking a final stand. In the meantime, the Producers’ Association has requested AMMA to share their opinion by June 24.

All actors, technicians, and others involved in a film's production will be required to submit an affidavit declaring that they will refrain from using drugs during the filming or while engaged in any related work. They will also be held accountable for any losses incurred by the producer due to violations of the agreement.

This decision was made at the Kerala Film Producers’ Association meeting held on June 4.