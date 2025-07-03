Actor Trisha Krishnan made her mother Uma Krishnan’s birthday a truly special occasion with a tribute. Taking to social media, Trisha shared photos of her mother cutting a birthday cake, surrounded by family. Also featured in the pictures was Trisha’s grandmother, Sharada Ganapathy.

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom were charmed by Uma’s elegance. Several comments praised her beauty, with some even saying that Uma looked more stunning than her famous daughter. Others noted that the secret behind Trisha’s age-defying looks at 42 might just be her mother.

Trisha with her grandmother and mother. Photo: Instagram

Uma Krishnan, who once received film offers at a young age, had turned them down. After marriage, she devoted herself to supporting Trisha and her budding career in cinema. Her only on-screen appearance came years ago, when she featured in an advertisement alongside Trisha. That rare appearance happened at the kind insistence of director A.L. Vijay.