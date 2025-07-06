2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for genre television, with several fan-favourite franchises making long-awaited returns and new entries poised to expand beloved universes. From dark fantasy and gothic teen mysteries to sci-fi horror and Marvel’s latest chapter, these upcoming releases have audiences buzzing with anticipation. Here are five of the most awaited series set to hit screens this year.

The Witcher: Season 4 (Netflix)

The fantasy epic returns with Liam Hemsworth stepping into Geralt’s boots as the Continent faces fresh monsters, betrayals, and war. With Ciri’s destiny growing darker, Season 4 sets the stage for an intense new chapter in the saga.

Wednesday: Season 2 (Netflix – August 6)

Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore Academy, and this time, the mystery is even deeper—and bloodier. Expect more gothic chaos, creepy characters, and viral dance moments as she uncovers new secrets from her twisted family legacy.

Stranger Things: Season 5 (Netflix – November 26)

The final season of the sci-fi phenomenon promises an emotional and action-packed conclusion. With Hawkins on the brink and Vecna still a threat, Eleven and her friends gear up for one last battle to save their world.

Wonder Man (Disney+ – 2025)

Marvel’s newest anti-hero series introduces Simon Williams, a failed actor turned superpowered stuntman. Set in Hollywood, Wonder Man blends satire, action, and superhero drama, expanding the MCU in unexpected ways.

Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu – August 12)

Set before Ripley’s timeline, this chilling Alien prequel series follows a corporate scientist and a group of humans as they encounter the Xenomorph threat for the first time on Earth. A tense mix of sci-fi horror and corporate paranoia awaits.