The release of the highly anticipated Tamil film 'Jananayagan,' starring Vijay, has been delayed due to ongoing censorship issues. In light of this, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has strongly criticised the censor board and the growing politicization of cinema.

Taking to social media, Karthik described the situation as a ‘tough time’ for the film industry. He highlighted how even smaller films, such as ‘Salliargal,’ are struggling to secure theater space, while big-budget films starring major stars like Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan are facing obstacles in obtaining censor certificates, despite having confirmed release dates.

Karthik also expressed concern over how fan rivalries and political interference are increasingly harming the integrity of the film industry. "There are hardly any theatres available for low-budget indie films like Salliargal. Even major, star-studded films are being delayed due to censor issues. Vijay Sir’s g, set to release tomorrow, can’t open bookings in many centres because certification is still pending, and Parasakthi, scheduled for release the day after, faces a similar hurdle. These are undoubtedly challenging times for cinema.

Theatres need to show more support for indie films with smaller budgets. Big satellite and OTT platforms are often reluctant to acquire these films, leaving theatres as their primary source of revenue. Denying these films access to theatres is, in effect, undermining the future of cinema. For larger films, strict censor timelines—both in India and abroad—create enormous pressure. These deadlines severely restrict creative freedom during post-production, particularly when a release date is already locked in. Under the current system, films should ideally be completed three months before their release date, which is often unfeasible for various practical reasons. These rules need to be more flexible, with cooperation from the censor board, producers, and actors. Without such changes, delays in big films—especially around festival dates—could eventually spell the end of the industry.

Let’s put aside fan wars, political agendas, personal grudges, and hate campaigns within the film fraternity. If we come together, we can work towards something positive and protect the art form we all cherish. Let’s save cinema."