2026 promises to be a landmark year for Indian cinema, and all eyes are on Mamitha Baiju. The actor, who became a household name after the success of 'Premalu', has seen her popularity soar, leading to offers from some of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry.

After 'Premalu', Mamitha’s next release was 'Rebel', which struggled at the box office. However, she bounced back in spectacular fashion with 'Dude', starring Pradeep Ranganathan. The film became a massive hit with audiences, and the song 'Oorum Blood' quickly turned into a chartbuster.

Following this success, Mamitha has several high-profile projects lined up. Her next anticipated release is 'Jana Nayagan', starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Originally scheduled for January 9, the release was postponed due to delays in receiving the censor certificate, and the matter is now pending in court. The film, reportedly Vijay’s last before a break, has already generated immense hype.

Mamitha’s other Tamil projects include 'Kara' with Dhanush, a yet-untitled project with Suriya, and 'Irandu Vaanam', directed by Ram Kumar and starring Vishnu Vishal. Each of these films further cements her growing presence in the Tamil industry.

On the Malayalam front, Mamitha will be seen next in 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', directed by Girish AD and co-starring Nivin Pauly. With a slate of diverse projects across multiple industries, 2026 could very well be the year Mamitha Baiju becomes one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after actors.