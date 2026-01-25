Photos of Mohanlal shared by his close friend Sameer Hamsa have been circulating widely on social media, days after the actor shaved off his beard while retaining his moustache. The images place Mohanlal side by side in two moments, one from before the shave and another showcasing his refreshed look.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sameer wrote, “Last night or today, the aura remains the same.” Fans were quick to note the change, marking Mohanlal’s return to a beard-free look after nearly five years.

The first glimpse of the makeover came when Mohanlal himself posted a photo captioned “Chumma,” which went viral within minutes. The look is for his upcoming film directed by Tharun Moorthy, which follows 'Thudarum'. In the film, Mohanlal will be seen in a police role. His last beard-free appearance was in 'Big Brother' (2020).

The Mohanlal–Tharun Moorthy project has now gone on floors in Thodupuzha. The film was launched at the same location where the courtroom climax of 'Thudarum' was shot, and Mohanlal’s much-discussed new look is part of this project.