Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of a career that has shaped Indian cinema for over five decades. The accolade comes as part of the Padma Awards 2026.

The Padma Bhushan is awarded for “distinguished service of high order”, and Mammootty’s career — spanning over 400 films across Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and other Indian languages — makes him a fitting recipient. Known for his versatility, the actor has delivered performances that range from intense dramas to socially conscious narratives, earning him both critical acclaim and popular adoration. Mammootty is a three-time National Film Award winner for Best Actor and has been honoured with several Kerala State Film Awards.

He was also conferred the Padma Shri in 1998. At the national level, Malayalam cinema has been in the spotlight recently. In 2025, Mohanlal was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards, recognising his contribution to Indian cinema.

Alongside Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik was also conferred the Padma Bhushan, while Dharmendra Singh Deol received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, reserved for exceptional and distinguished service. The Padma Shri, awarded for distinguished service in any field, went to actors R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Satish Shah (posthumously).