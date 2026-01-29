The first-look poster of ‘Koodothram,’ a film that seamlessly blends three gripping genres, was unveiled by actor Manju Warrier, alongside cinematographers Jomon T John, Jimshi Khalid, Shaiju Khalid, Sujith Vasudev, and Anand C Chandran. Set against the stunning rural backdrop of Idukki, the film immerses itself in the region's lush greenery and mist-kissed hills. The poster teases a narrative where beauty merges with an undercurrent of fear and intrigue, casting a suspenseful shadow over the otherwise serene charm of Idukki.

Directed by actor Baiju Ezhupunna and penned by Santhosh Idukki, ‘Koodothram’ is produced under the banner of Sanjo Productions. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Salim Kumar, Dinoy Paulose, Sreenath Bhasi, Alencier, Joy Mathew, Sreejith Ravi, Rachel David, Diya, and Veena Nair in pivotal roles. The musical score, both in terms of songs and background score, is crafted by musci composer Gopi Sundar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film's cinematography is entrusted to Jisbin Sebastian and Shiji Jayadevan, while the editing is managed by Grayson A C A. The sound mixing is overseen by M R Rajakrishnan. High-octane action sequences are choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu, with branding and promotional strategies handled by Tikspeak. ‘Koodothram’ will hit theatres in the second week of February.