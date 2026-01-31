Veteran theatre artist Cochin Hassanar became emotional as he recalled the late actor Kalabhavan Navas, who was also his son-in-law. Speaking at the venue where a play written and directed by Navas was performed, Hassanar grew tearful while reminiscing about Navas’ final film.

“I have two daughters, and Navas was the husband of my younger daughter, Rehna. I treated their husbands as my own sons. Navas stayed with me for 22 years—he was more like a son than a son-in-law. He did everything for me, often without being asked, and never spoke ill of anyone. But Navas… he left us shattered. He was working on a new play and had already completed more than 12 pages. He even narrated the story to me and suggested we stage this new play instead of the current one. But he just left,” Hassanar said.

Navas' family and close friends were in attendance for the performance of the play titled ‘Innu’, written and directed by Navas. Hassanar said that he was delighted to see Navas' friends and colleagues. He also got eloquent about ‘Prakambanam,’ the final movie in which Navas had appeared. Navas passed away after he was found lying unconscious in his hotel room on August 1, 2025.