Mammootty has praised Indrans for what he described as one of the most remarkable acting journeys in contemporary Malayalam cinema, saying the actor has transformed years of mockery into a powerful artistic strength.

Speaking at the trailer launch of ‘Aashaan’, Mammootty reflected on how Indrans was once largely confined to roles that leaned on body-shaming. ‘That was the time we lived in,’ he said. ‘Today, through his acting, he is shaming everyone else.’

Mammootty added that several of Indrans’ recent performances left him genuinely stunned. What was once ridiculed, he noted, has now become the actor’s greatest advantage. ‘All the things people laughed at slowly turned into his biggest qualities,’ he said.

Citing specific films, Mammootty spoke at length about performances that stood out to him. ‘There is a film called “Jaladhara Pump Set”. I don’t know how many of you have seen it, but it’s a lovely film. Then there’s “Kuttante Shinigami”. I don’t know if many here have watched it. Do you know how unbelievably he has performed in that? I was left speechless.’

He also praised the chemistry between Indrans and Jaffer Idukki, saying both actors delivered deeply compelling performances. According to Mammootty, Malayalam cinema continues to offer strong stories and well-written characters that give actors real space to perform. ‘Whether that is our good fortune or the audience’s support and encouragement, all of it matters,’ he said.

‘Aashaan’ is directed by John Paul George, who previously drew attention with films like ‘Guppy’ and ‘Ambili’. The film uses satire to explore the hollow realities within the film industry and the survival struggles of aspiring filmmakers. Mammootty described the project as unlike anything he had seen before. ‘There hasn’t been a film like this earlier. The approach, the making and the performances are all excellent. This is a remarkable effort. When I heard the story, I assured them it wouldn’t go wrong,’ he said.

With Indrans in the lead, ‘Aashaan’ is preparing for a theatrical release. Set against the backdrop of a film shoot unfolding within a film, the narrative plays with layers of performance and reality. Once known largely for comic roles, Indrans has, in recent years, built a striking second phase in his career through intense, unconventional characters that continue to surprise audiences and peers alike.