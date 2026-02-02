Director Tharun Moorthy has confirmed that actor Meera Jasmine is part of his much-anticipated project #L366, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. The announcement came via Instagram, where Moorthy shared a photograph of himself in conversation with Meera Jasmine, seated inside a car. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Absolutely — her territory, no doubts. #L366.”

Meera Jasmine responded in the comments, writing, “To all the good times ahead.” The exchange has effectively put to rest speculation among fans, who had been wondering for weeks whether the actor was involved in the project.

#L366 has already generated considerable buzz, not least because it reunites Tharun Moorthy with Mohanlal following the massive success of Thudarum. In the film, Mohanlal plays a police officer named T S Lovelajan. The actor recently unveiled his character’s look on social media, describing him as “pure love in human form.” The poster shows Mohanlal in a khaki uniform, barefoot, carrying his police boots in his hand, with a curious, almost watchful posture.

Just last week, Mohanlal announced that he had joined the sets of the film, sharing a note of gratitude with fans. “Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers,” he wrote.

The project was first officially announced in December, shortly after Thudarum emerged as a blockbuster. At the time, Tharun Moorthy revealed the reunion on X, hinting at another ambitious collaboration. “When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After Thudarum, Mohanlal and I embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions,” he wrote.

With Meera Jasmine’s involvement now confirmed, expectations around #L366 have only grown stronger among fans and film watchers alike.