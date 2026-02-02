The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT 39 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BM 329983

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BE 889820

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BG 398600

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0726, 0861, 1301, 2166, 3177, 3551, 3990, 4028, 4276, 4511, 4730, 6842, 7028, 7122, 7309, 8149, 8685, 9056, 9515

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0413, 2006, 3105, 4248, 8962, 9190

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0247, 0535, 1408, 1418, 1496, 2551, 2814, 2902, 3274, 3837, 4020, 4587, 5492, 5762, 7423, 7774, 8113, 8343, 8476, 8579, 8803, 8817, 8886, 9311, 9597

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0060 0102 0119 0150 0153 0719 0838 0938 1086 1151 1267, 1449 1471 1477 1497 1646 1656 1944 2038 2047 2076 2566 2626 2648 2937, 3593 3803 3829 3922 4051 4128 4317 4386 4442 4468 4509 4543 4614 5082, 5097 5329 5369 5387 5433 5669 6061 6324 6350 6571 6788 7088 7263 7525, 7599 7802 7915 7978 8027 8065 8242 8256 8322 8325 8352 8487 8719 8796, 8970 9251 9354 9406 9529 9553 9681 9761 9765

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0040 0052 0107 0152 0252 0297 0412 0503 0505 0536 0866 1072, 1079 1098 1205 1286 1305 1517 1818 1925 1930 2059 2111 2122 2135 2463, 2733 2811 2875 2885 3042 3054 3469 3565 3573 3626 3645 3669 3866 3992, 4163 4181 4472 4568 4635 4710 4812 4868 4935 5000 5042 5054 5305 5516, 5536 5629 6007 6029 6072 6099 6150 6174 6398 6655 6671 6748 6775 6853, 7000 7014 7193 7235 7308 7391 7401 7451 7564 7711 7934 8163 8320 8375, 8529 8712 8725 8869 9542 9554 9609 9702 9729 9735 9787 9904

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.