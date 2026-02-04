The Malayalam horror-comedy ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’, which hit theatres in October last year, is finally set for its OTT release.

Marking the directorial debut of Noufal Abdullah, who also serves as the film’s editor, ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’ blends suspense, humour, and folklore against the backdrop of a village steeped in mystery. Released in 2025, the film follows Shyam, played by Mathew Thomas, a spirited young man whose life takes an unsettling turn when a series of eerie incidents disrupt the quiet rhythm of Nellikkampoyil. As fear creeps in, Shyam and his friends are forced to confront their anxieties, testing their friendships and courage. The film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 6.

The film features an ensemble cast including Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Merin Philip, Vishnu Agasthya, Rony David, and Abu Salim, each adding humour, energy, and emotional depth to the narrative.

Set in the fictional border village of Nellikkampoyil, nestled near Tamil Nadu, the story unfolds in a landscape shaped by age-old myths and superstitions. Local beliefs deeply influence everyday life, lending the film its eerie atmosphere. Folkloric elements such as ‘Pokk Varavu’ and ‘Kooli’ further enrich the narrative, grounding the horror in cultural memory while keeping the tone playful and engaging.